Disrupted power supply in AJK’s devastating rains, snowfall hit Neelum Valley

MIRPUR - In the snow-clad Neelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the electrici­ty supply disrupted by ongoing dev­astating heavy rains and snowfall has been successfully restored all across the valley and its adjoining areas, offi­cial sources said.

“The transmission lines have be­come fully operational after the pow­er channels for Hamlat, Kundal Shahi, Jhing, and Rehra Power Stations were restored,” state Power Development Organization sources told APP here Sunday.

Several feeders and power stations, including 3.0 MW Sharda, 750 KW Kel Margalla, 500 KW Kel, 320 KW Hal­mat, and 2 MW Kundal Shahi in Dis­trict Neelum, 14.4 MW Jhing Power Station in District Muzaffarabad, and 3.2 MW Rehra Power Station in Dis­trict Bagh, the 132 kV Jagran-MZD Transmission Line, and the 33 kV line from Jagran to Kutton, were severely affected during the recent spell of rain and snowfall that hit the region, espe­cially its upper areas.

Despite harsh weather conditions, the PDO engineers and their allied staff worked day and night to repair the damaged power infrastructure and successfully achieved the set targets in a very short period, said the sources.

Managing Director DPO Kh. Masood Qadir, Director O&M Shafiq Ahmed Usmani, Civil Engineer Shuja Ali Khan, Electrical Engineer/Incharge Trans­mission Line Mahmood Ahmed, and others played a commendable role in the repair and maintenance of pow­er infrastructure in the rainy season when snowfall hit Neelam Valley, the sources added.