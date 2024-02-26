Monday, February 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Disrupted power supply in AJK’s devastating rains, snowfall hit Neelum Valley

Disrupted power supply in AJK’s devastating rains, snowfall hit Neelum Valley
Agencies
February 26, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MIRPUR  -  In the snow-clad Neelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the electrici­ty supply disrupted by ongoing dev­astating heavy rains and snowfall has been successfully restored all across the valley and its adjoining areas, offi­cial sources said.

“The transmission lines have be­come fully operational after the pow­er channels for Hamlat, Kundal Shahi, Jhing, and Rehra Power Stations were restored,” state Power Development Organization sources told APP here Sunday. 

Several feeders and power stations, including 3.0 MW Sharda, 750 KW Kel Margalla, 500 KW Kel, 320 KW Hal­mat, and 2 MW Kundal Shahi in Dis­trict Neelum, 14.4 MW Jhing Power Station in District Muzaffarabad, and 3.2 MW Rehra Power Station in Dis­trict Bagh, the 132 kV Jagran-MZD Transmission Line, and the 33 kV line from Jagran to Kutton, were severely affected during the recent spell of rain and snowfall that hit the region, espe­cially its upper areas.

Fire gutted fiber door manufacturing factory in Gujranwala

Despite harsh weather conditions, the PDO engineers and their allied staff worked day and night to repair the damaged power infrastructure and successfully achieved the set targets in a very short period, said the sources. 

Managing Director DPO Kh. Masood Qadir, Director O&M Shafiq Ahmed Usmani, Civil Engineer Shuja Ali Khan, Electrical Engineer/Incharge Trans­mission Line Mahmood Ahmed, and others played a commendable role in the repair and maintenance of pow­er infrastructure in the rainy season when snowfall hit Neelam Valley, the sources added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024