Rabbani berates President Alvi for violating constitution over new NA session

Senator Raza Rabbani stated on Monday that the delay in convening a session of the newly elected National Assembly by the president was an open violation of the constitution.

Criticising President Dr Arif Alvi, the prominent PPP leader, in a statement, remarked that unfortunately, this time the attack on the constitution came from the Presidency.

He said that the Presidency was openly violating the Article 91 of the constitution which, according to him, mandated the convening of the session of the National Assembly within a period of 21 days following the conduct of general elections in the country.

Rabbani noted that the president had violated the constitution on different occasions.