Strong winds forecast in Karachi for next two days

KARACHI - The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has said that strong winds are expected to blow in Karachi over the next two days due to a succession of western winds. The PMD said that westerly winds are likely to enter Balochistan today, due to which moderate rain is expected in Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur. In addition to that, the PMD said that the city is expected to remain partly cloudy on Monday. Furthermore, on Monday, the minimum temperature in Karachi is likely to be a record 17 °C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 °C. Aside from that, winds will continue to blow from the northeast through the city.