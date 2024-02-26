Strong winds forecast in Karachi for next two days

KARACHI - The Pakistan Metrological De­partment (PMD) has said that strong winds are ex­pected to blow in Karachi over the next two days due to a succession of western winds. The PMD said that westerly winds are likely to enter Balochistan today, due to which moderate rain is expected in Qamber Shah­dadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur. In addi­tion to that, the PMD said that the city is expected to remain partly cloudy on Monday. Furthermore, on Monday, the minimum tem­perature in Karachi is likely to be a record 17 °C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 30 °C. Aside from that, winds will continue to blow from the northeast through the city.