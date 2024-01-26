Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are observing India’s Republic Day, as a Black Day, today (Friday), in protest against New Delhi’s persistent denial of their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a call for the observance of Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat organizations.

Jailed APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and incarcerated senior leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, both detained in India’s Tihar jail, reiterated the call for a Black Day in every corner of the territory.

APHC leaders and affiliated parties condemned India for a reign of terror, including widespread repression, frequent cordon and search operations, random arrests, and restrictions on businesses and social activities.

They called upon the people to boycott all Indian celebrations, sending a clear message that Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and are determined to secure their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel have intensified checking, frisking, surveillance and patrolling in the name of security measures in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today, Indian Republic Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions have been intensified in Srinagar and other places in the occupied territory as Indian forces have been deployed in large numbers around the venues of today’s functions across the valley.

Officials said police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, they said.

Indian forces are conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of people. Sharpshooters from the police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel have occupied high-rise buildings around the main venues.