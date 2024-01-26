Friday, January 26, 2024
President, GB Governor discuss overall situation of Gilgit-Baltistan

Web Desk
2:27 PM | January 26, 2024
Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad today and discussed overall situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.

They also discussed matters pertaining to wheat subsidy and Baltistan University as well as issues of Skardu.

The President said he talked to the Caretaker prime minister and finance minister on issue of wheat subsidy in Gilgit-Baltistan. He expressed the confidence that the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan and the wheat subsidy issue will soon be resolved.

President Arif Alvi said the Caretaker Prime Minister has agreed to meet the elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council on wheat subsidy issue.

