World Bank approves $21 million for infrastructure in Balochistan

World Bank has granted approval for a substantial amount of $21 million to aid the rehabilitation and recovery of areas that have been severely affected by floods in Balochistan.

The allocated funds will primarily be utilized to enhance the water drainage infrastructure in Balochistan. By improving the existing infrastructure, the region’s ability to effectively manage water resources and mitigate the risks associated with floods will be significantly enhanced.

The press release further emphasizes that the improved infrastructure will play a vital role in reducing the vulnerability to flood-related damages.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last year, a devastated flood hit Pakistan in which more than 322 people lost their life alone in Balochistan province, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 cattle have been reported dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA told.

103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity.

On September 15, after five more people lost their lives including two men and three children today, the death toll in devastating floods in Balochistan parts has risen to 299.

Five more people including two men and three children were killed due to floods in Balochistan.