Mohsin Naqvi orders crackdown on gangs involved in drugs business

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the new Inspector General of Police Islamabad to improve law and order situation and crackdown against criminals in the capital.

In a high level meeting here, Mohsin Naqvi assigned a task to the police officials to conduct a strong crackdown against the gangs involved in the sale and purchase of drugs and apprehend also the drug mafia with the use of modern technology.

He said that drug paddlers are the enemies of the future of Pakistan and thus strictest action be taken against them while the surveillance outside educational institutions also be increased to stop the sale of intoxicants including ice and arrest the sellers.

The new Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a detailed briefing to the minister interior about the law and order situation in the meeting which was also attended by all DIGs and CTOs.

The minister ordered to ensure foolproof security of foreign nationals living in Islamabad and to establish a special protection force for the security of foreign nationals in Islamabad while special attention should be given to the security of all important offices and places including the red zone and diplomatic enclave, he added.

He also ordered an effective action against beggar mafia and professional beggars in the city roaming freely in the city.