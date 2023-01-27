Share:

A meeting of the land reforms committee was held in Gilgit Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid in the chair.

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Provincial Minister of Law and Excise and Taxation Syed Sohail Abbas and other officials participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed review of the progress regarding land reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan was taken.

A private law firm with experience in land reforms was also consulted in the meeting.

Khalid Khurshid said that comprehensive land reforms are indispensable for a sustainable and permanent solution.