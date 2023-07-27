Rain-wind/thundershower expected in KP, Kashmir, GB, Punjab, ICT, Balochistan, Sindh

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, eastern & lower Balochistan and upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Pothohar region and eastern Balochistan during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty, Murree seventeen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Pulwama and Baramula twenty, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.