An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted two-day transit remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's focal person Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi to be taken to Karachi.

Police produced Niazi in the ATC and sought from the court his transit remand for an appearance in a Karachi court in connection with a case.

The court the granted the remand.

A case was registered against Hassaan Niazi in Karachi's Jamshed Quarter police station for delivering provocative speeches.

Sources said Karachi Police might leave for Punjab today to arrest Niazi.

On Sunday, Niazi was handed over to the Lahore police on a seven-day transitory remand.

A judicial magistrate in Quetta approved the transitory remand of Niazi. A Lahore police team was present in Quetta in connection with a an attempted murder case.

Earlier, the PTI leader was arrested by the Quetta police under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).