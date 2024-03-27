Aitchison College Principal’s resignation echoes in PA

LAHORE - The issue of resignation of Aitchison College Principal Michael A Thomson took another turn on Tuesday when the Federal Minister Ahad Cheema wrote a letter to Punjab governor informing him of his decision not to avail the fee waiver facility for his children. The federal minister, however, urged the governor to continue with the fee waiver policy for other students as it would benefit many parents and children.
Ahmad Cheema’s decision comes when the fee waiver policy announced by the Punjab governor on Monday faced a backlash from different quarters including parents of students studying at the Aitchison college.
“The new policy that waives off the fee when a student is not studying at the College is just, fair, equitable and against the traditional elitist mindset and therefore, is highly appreciated amongst the general parent body,” Cheema stated in his letter to the governor.
Ahad Cheema also said that his family had suffered mockery, slur and a vilification campaign in this episode just because of his being in public office. He claimed that Principal Thomson had offered him an individual relief through some respectable people, but his his family refused to take any “under-the-table deal” based on the principles.
“The Principal’s brazen and high-headed refusal of Board’s and Chairman’s policy decisions is unheard of.”, he maintained.
The resignation issue of Aitchison College Principal also echoed in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday when Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the PML-N raised this issue on a point of order during the budget debate. He maintained that the resignation issue of Aitchison College Principal should have been resolved amicably and he should have been allowed to return to his country with honor after completion of his tenure.
Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan defended the governor’s decision saying that it was legal as the Board of Governor’s had also disagreed with the decision of the college Principal. He said that when Mr Thomson resigned a search committee had already been formed to decide on the issue of vacant seats of students.
Also, parents of students and old Aitchisonians staged a protest demonstration outside Governor House in support of the college Principal. They demanded reversal of the governor’s order and restoration of Mr Thomson as college Principal. They also called for an end to political meddling in the college affairs.
In a related development, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Tuesday approved 28-day ex-Pakistan leave of Principal Aitchison College Michael A. Thomson. It is a clear indication that the Punjab governor has not accepted the resignation of Mr Thomson who wanted to leave the college from April 1, 2024 before completion of his tenure.
In the absence of Principal Aitchison College, Amna Kamran and Khalid Noon Barsar will look after the administrative affairs in his place, according to a handout issued from Governor House. Out of 28-day leave, 18 days leave has been sanctioned for Mr Thomson’s visit to Turkey starting from April 1, 2024 and ending on April 18. Another 10-day leave starting from April 19, 2024 has been sanctioned by the governor to enable the Principal to travel to the UK to attend G30 Conference in connection with college affairs.
Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman who is also the Chancellor of public sector universities has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to draw her attention for permanent appointments to the most important posts in universities across Punjab. In his letter the governor has stated that in the past appointments to the statutory posts were not made in time in the universities across Punjab. He noted that most important positions of the universities including vice chancellor, registrar, treasurers and controller of examinations are lying vacant.