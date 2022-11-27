Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday lashed out at former prime minister Imran Khan, termed him as the ‘biggest conspiracy’ against Pakistan.

While addressing the gathering in Dasu, he questioned Imran Khan about cutting his long march short in Rawalpindi and not marching to Islamabad. Going back four years, Fazl stated, "A fake government was imposed on the country through rigging, paving the way for political vandalism."

Talking about Imran’s ouster from power, Fazl said, "No conspiracy was hatched against you, but it was the PDM, that forcefully toppled the PTI-led government as a part of a much-needed process for the ‘nourishment’ of the country’s economy."

The PDM chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "I came to Dasu after a long period of time, and this is the biggest gathering in the history of Kohistan as leaders from all tribes of Kohistan are present here. Islam is under attack from all sides of the world, mainly the west. "Muslim leadership is in a defensive position, and Islam is a system of economic stability."

He flayed Imran, saying, "Imran Khan ran off soon after he got shot and that he installed bulletproof windows in his residence. "There were terrorism attempts on me as well, but I am still addressing the public gatherings openly."

Fazl also slammed Imran for his long march, claiming that the PTI chief claimed to have gathered one million people but only had 10,000, the JUI-F chief added that a few of them were Grade-IV employees and the rest were police officers in white uniforms.