Shaheen shines as Pakistan level T20I series against New Zealand 

Pakistan cricket team equalized the five-match T20I series 2-2 after registering nine-run victory over New Zealand in the high-stakes fifth T20I match played under the dazzling lights of crowded Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Pakistan, having set a challenging target of 179, displayed a bowling masterclass to restrict New Zealand to 169 all out in 19.2 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as player of the match with his outstanding bowling figures of 4-30. Babar Azam’s stellar 44-ball 69 runs and Fakhar Zaman’s quickfire 43 off 33 also played key role in the Green Shirts’ impressive victory.

Chasing the target of 179 runs, which was third consecutive same target set twice by Pakistan (3rd and 5th T20Is) once by New Zealand (4th T20I), New Zealand's innings began on a rocky note with Shaheen Afridi removing Tom Blundell for just four runs in the opening over. However, Tim Seifert's valiant 52 from 33 balls, studded with seven fours and two sixes, seemed to steady the innings until Pakistan's bowlers regained control.

Usama Mir's twin strikes and Afridi's disciplined bowling disrupted the middle order, turning the momentum squarely in Pakistan's favor. Josh Clarkson's unbeaten 38 provided some hope late in the game, but his efforts were not enough to overcome the disciplined Pakistani attack led by Afridi, who finished with impressive figures of 4-30. Usama Mir supported admirably with 2-21, and the rest of the Pakistani bowlers kept the pressure on, contributing crucial wickets at critical junctures.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan had set a competitive target of 178-5, anchored by a sublime 69 off 44 deliveries from captain Babar Azam. His innings, which included six fours and two sixes, was crucial in giving Pakistan a solid foundation. Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman also made valuable contributions of 31 and 43 runs respectively.

New Zealand's bowling attack struggled to contain Pakistan's batsmen, despite a tight spell from James Neesham, who finished with 1-13. The other Kiwi bowlers, however, found it tough to maintain consistency, with Ben Sears and Zakary Foulkes particularly expensive in their outings.

The match reached its climax as New Zealand required 10 runs from the last over with two wickets in hand. However, Shaheen Afridi delivered a stunning final over, claiming two wickets and sealing the victory for Pakistan. This win helped Pakistan equalized the five-match series 2-2 as the first T20I was rained out at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PAKISTAN 178/5 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 69, Fakhar Zaman 43, Usman Khan 31; James Neesham 1-13, William O’Rourke 1-25) beat NEW ZEALAND 169 all out in 19.2 overs (Tim Seifert 52, Josh Clarkson 38*, Michael Bracewell 23; Shaheen Afridi 4-30, Usama Mir 2-21) by 9 runs.