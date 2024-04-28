Sunday, April 28, 2024
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stresses need for course correction

Web Desk
7:41 PM | April 28, 2024
National

 Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said issues cannot be fixed until course of politics is corrected.

Speaking at the Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Sunday, the former prime minister said economies hit by the political turmoil were always week.

In such circumstances, price reduction was impossible, he said.

“Relief to the public in the present conditions was out of question while going to the IMF means we have failed. We cannot work in any sector by buying expensive electricity,” he highlighted.

“The countries without justice system remain underdeveloped and cannot move forward until justice system is corrected,” he stated.

