PML-N likely to unveil election manifesto on Jan 2

LAHORE - In a first, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has launched an online portal seeking input from the people in shaping a meaningful election manifesto which is expected to be unveiled by January 2.
The PML-N has called upon Pakistanis to visit the portal (pmln2024.com) urging them to unite in crafting a roadmap for the nation’s prosperity and progress. “Together we are stronger, together we are wiser, and together we will shape the destiny of Pakistan”.
The party leadership has termed this move a step towards revolutionizing democratic engagement, ushering in a new era of democratic participation by unveiling a groundbreaking online portal, inviting every Pakistani, both at home and abroad, to actively shape the future of the nation through contributions to the party manifesto for the upcoming February 8th general elections.
The PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this revolutionary initiative signifies a monumental leap towards inclusivity, empowering not just resident Pakistanis but also millions of overseas compatriots to lend their voices to the formulation of the PML-N Manifesto. “Paving the way for a more representative and comprehensive agenda, this marks the first time in the nation’s history that such a diverse and widespread array of inputs will be incorporated in crafting a political party’s actionable agenda”, she said.
PML-N Secretary-General, Ahsan Iqbal, officially launched the portal in a tweet, extending a warm invitation to professionals, experts, the diaspora, and citizens to contribute their invaluable suggestions and proposals for the party manifesto 2024. Talking to reporters here, Ahsan hoped that the PML-N manifesto would be announced by January 2.
According to details shared by the party spokesperson, the interactive portal covers an extensive range of 32 themes, including economy, energy, education, health, sports, foreign affairs, agriculture, women empowerment, information technology, human rights and minorities, youth affairs, national heritage, culture and films, infrastructure development and transport, supremacy of constitution, initiatives for special persons, labour, manpower and peasants, trade, industry and natural resources, provincial harmony federation, sustainable development and climate change, poverty alleviation, reduction in inflation and employment, legal reforms and access to justice, CPEC, accountability and elimination of corruption, local governments, religious affairs and interfaith harmony, media and freedom of speech, national security, water management, overseas Pakistanis, tourism, population management, and democratic governance reforms and public sector. Contributors can share their recommendations on these themes, promoting an inclusive approach that encompasses the entire socio-economic strata. The portal goes even further by facilitating targeted input through sub-themes, allowing contributors to provide nuanced suggestions directly related to specific aspects of each theme.
Notably, contributors have the flexibility to upload their suggestions and proposals in various file formats, promoting a seamless and user-friendly experience. Alternatively, they can utilize the suggestion field available on the portal for direct input. Party president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of public participation in this historic endeavor, stating, “PML-N is gearing up for the General Elections 2024, with a mission to identify Pakistan’s main issues across various sectors and propose implementable solutions. We extend an invitation to you, the people of Pakistan, to help us achieve this objective. Visit pmln2024.com now and be an integral part of shaping a meaningful manifesto that propels Pakistan forward,” he said.
In a tweet, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said, “PML-N’s unbreakable bond with the people is its greatest strength! We’re excited to take this cornerstone of our politics into the digital age with an online portal that empowers every Pakistani, resident and overseas, to directly contribute in writing PMLN’s Election Manifesto 2024. PML-N encourages Pakistanis from all walks of life, to visit the portal to enable the collective wisdom of this great nation to set our course towards prosperity and progress.” Marriyum Aurangzeb said this unprecedented initiative signifies PML-N’s unyielding commitment to democratic values. The party proudly embraces the digital age with an online portal that empowers every Pakistani, whether residing within the borders or abroad, to directly contribute to the drafting of PML-N’s Election Manifesto 2024, she said.