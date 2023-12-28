PML-N likely to unveil election manifesto on Jan 2

LAHORE - In a first, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has launched an online portal seeking input from the people in shaping a meaningful elec­tion manifesto which is expected to be unveiled by January 2.

The PML-N has called upon Paki­stanis to visit the portal (pmln2024.com) urging them to unite in crafting a roadmap for the nation’s prosperity and progress. “Together we are stron­ger, together we are wiser, and together we will shape the destiny of Pakistan”.

The party leadership has termed this move a step towards revolu­tionizing democratic engagement, ushering in a new era of democratic participation by unveiling a ground­breaking online portal, inviting every Pakistani, both at home and abroad, to actively shape the future of the nation through contribu­tions to the party manifesto for the upcoming February 8th general elections.

The PML-N Secretary Informa­tion Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this revolutionary initiative signifies a monumental leap to­wards inclusivity, empowering not just resident Pakistanis but also millions of overseas compa­triots to lend their voices to the formulation of the PML-N Mani­festo. “Paving the way for a more representative and comprehen­sive agenda, this marks the first time in the nation’s history that such a diverse and widespread array of inputs will be incorpo­rated in crafting a political par­ty’s actionable agenda”, she said.

PML-N Secretary-General, Ah­san Iqbal, officially launched the portal in a tweet, extending a warm invitation to professionals, experts, the diaspora, and citi­zens to contribute their invalu­able suggestions and propos­als for the party manifesto 2024. Talking to reporters here, Ahsan hoped that the PML-N manifes­to would be announced by Janu­ary 2.

According to details shared by the party spokesperson, the in­teractive portal covers an exten­sive range of 32 themes, includ­ing economy, energy, education, health, sports, foreign affairs, ag­riculture, women empowerment, information technology, human rights and minorities, youth af­fairs, national heritage, culture and films, infrastructure devel­opment and transport, suprema­cy of constitution, initiatives for special persons, labour, manpow­er and peasants, trade, industry and natural resources, provincial harmony federation, sustainable development and climate change, poverty alleviation, reduction in inflation and employment, le­gal reforms and access to justice, CPEC, accountability and elimi­nation of corruption, local gov­ernments, religious affairs and interfaith harmony, media and freedom of speech, national secu­rity, water management, overseas Pakistanis, tourism, population management, and democrat­ic governance reforms and pub­lic sector. Contributors can share their recommendations on these themes, promoting an inclusive approach that encompasses the entire socio-economic strata. The portal goes even further by fa­cilitating targeted input through sub-themes, allowing contribu­tors to provide nuanced sugges­tions directly related to specific aspects of each theme.

Notably, contributors have the flexibility to upload their sug­gestions and proposals in var­ious file formats, promoting a seamless and user-friendly ex­perience. Alternatively, they can utilize the suggestion field avail­able on the portal for direct in­put. Party president and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of public participation in this his­toric endeavor, stating, “PML-N is gearing up for the General Elec­tions 2024, with a mission to identify Pakistan’s main issues across various sectors and pro­pose implementable solutions. We extend an invitation to you, the people of Pakistan, to help us achieve this objective. Visit pmln2024.com now and be an in­tegral part of shaping a meaning­ful manifesto that propels Paki­stan forward,” he said.

In a tweet, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiz­er Maryam Nawaz said, “PML-N’s unbreakable bond with the people is its greatest strength! We’re excited to take this cor­nerstone of our politics into the digital age with an online portal that empowers every Pakistani, resident and overseas, to direct­ly contribute in writing PMLN’s Election Manifesto 2024. PML-N encourages Pakistanis from all walks of life, to visit the por­tal to enable the collective wis­dom of this great nation to set our course towards prosperi­ty and progress.” Marriyum Au­rangzeb said this unprecedented initiative signifies PML-N’s un­yielding commitment to demo­cratic values. The party proudly embraces the digital age with an online portal that empowers ev­ery Pakistani, whether residing within the borders or abroad, to directly contribute to the draft­ing of PML-N’s Election Manifes­to 2024, she said.