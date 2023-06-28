500 Hajj pilgrims receive treatment for heat exhaustion

Amid sweltering heat with maximum temperature touching 45 C, Pakistan Health Ministry medical staff provided quick treatment facility to more than 500 pilgrims.

Of the total, around 400 Hujjaj with worse health conditions were given support to join the health convoy that took them to stay in Arafat.

In a media interaction, a Spokesman of Health Ministry, Dr Mohammed Al-Abdali said more than 166,000 pilgrims were provided with healthcare services so far.

He highlighted success of Ministry of Health’s preparations and its operations plan for Arafat Standing which is the peak of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.