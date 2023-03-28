Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is booked in 29 cases in Islamabad, a report submitted to Islamabad High Court (IHC) showed on Tuesday.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Imran Khan seeking details of cases lodged against him in Islamabad.

The details submitted by the State Counsel revealed that 28 cases were registered against the former prime minister at different police stations in the capital city while he was booked in one case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The cases registered at the Tarnol police station have been disposed off while Mr Khan’s trial in other cases is pending in courts, the report said.

The record of the FIRs registered against the former prime minister was summoned by the IHC on last hearing of the case on March 20.

IHC Chief Justice, Amir Farooq took up the petition of Imran Khan seeking a record of FIRs registered against him. Faisal Farid advocate appeared before the court to represent Imran Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Faisal Farid pleaded with the court to summon record of the FIRs registered against the PTI chief, citing some of the FIRs were kept secret by the interior ministry.