Breakthrough in Islamabad transformer theft investigation: culprits identified

In a significant breakthrough, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully apprehended the culprits responsible for the recent spate of transformer thefts in Islamabad. Furthermore, the FIA has registered cases against the accused, based on the complaint filed by an FIA officer.

Reliable sources have disclosed that the investigation has unveiled the involvement of officials and officers from the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in the theft of transformers. The FIA, based on substantial evidence gathered during the preliminary inquiry, has lodged two cases against the individuals implicated in the crime.

Acting swiftly upon gathered intelligence, the FIA conducted a raid at a workshop situated on Japan Road. During the operation, the agency discovered numerous empty transformer booths and batteries. In addition, the workshop yielded valuable items such as transformer oil, further substantiating the connection between the workshop and the stolen transformers.

The recovery of important evidence and the identification of individuals involved in the criminal network is expected to lead to further breakthroughs in the case.

The FIA has vowed to continue its efforts to dismantle the transformer theft racket and bring all those involved to justice. Investigations are ongoing, and additional arrests are anticipated as the inquiry progresses.