Action against illegal economic activities to continue with full force: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir emphasised on Thursday that the action against illegal economic activities would continue with full force, said ISPR.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief said the actions would continue in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the concerned government departments “to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods”.

Gen Asim Munir expressed the views in a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to Lahore, said ISPR.

During the meeting, COAS was briefed about overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling.

Forum was also briefed on steps taken for protection of minorities and progress of operations in Kacha area. The forum also reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The meeting was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Punjab initiatives. COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.