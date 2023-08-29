Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case

The accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday approved the bail plea of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana case till September 12.

AC judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulaqrnain heard the case and granted bail to Bushra Bibi till September 12 in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi’s bail was accepted against surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

Toshakhana case

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

She is also accused of keeping gold, diamond, necklace, bracelet, as well as gold and diamond rings, earrings and bracelet.

The NAB has maintained that the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”