Inflated electricity bills: Here are the relief measures finalised by govt

As protests over inflated electricity bills refuse to die down, the power ministry is mulling over a plan of giving one-slab benefit to household consumers.

According to the proposals, the ministry has suggested to give one-slab benefit on electricity bills to domestic consumers. A proposal to give relief to electricity consumers in the taxes also came under consideration.

The government is likely to introduce installment plans for customers facing difficulties in paying their power bills in full.

Similarly, another proposal aims to provide relief to the consumers by allowing them to pay a portion of their heavy electricity bills during the winter months when energy consumption generally decreases.

The meeting also decided to take Ministry of Finance’s opinion on reduction of taxes imposed in power bills, sources added.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Protest demonstrations were held in several parts of Karachi. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their children criticized the government for making their lives miserable. ۔

People staged protest demonstrations in Karachi’s area of Ayesha Manzil, Korangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Yaseenabad, Labour Square and others. The enraged people set their power bills on fire.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have announced protest demonstrations against the inflated electricity bills.