11 passengers injured in bus-trailer collision amid fog

KHANEWAL - Eleven passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were riding collided with a trailer near James Abad on Multan-Khanewal road on Thursday. The bus that was traveling from Multan to Lahore was taking a U-turn on the highway when it collided with a trailer due to high speed amid fog. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that soon after receiving the information they rushed to the spot where they provided first aid treatment to the injured passengers and shifted three of them to hospital for treatment owing to the serious nature of the injuries. The injured included Bushra Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muafia, Muhammad Iqbal, Shahzad, Waseem, Muhammad Shahid, Ejaz, Imran, Habib and Zeeshan.