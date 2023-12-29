Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

11 passengers injured in bus-trailer collision amid fog

Staff Reporter
December 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL -  Eleven passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were riding collided with a trailer near James Abad on Multan-Khanewal road on Thursday. The bus that was traveling from Multan to Lahore was taking a U-turn on the highway when it collided with a trailer due to high speed amid fog. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that soon after receiving the information they rushed to the spot where they provided first aid treatment to the injured passengers and shifted three of them to hospital for treatment owing to the serious nature of the injuries. The injured included Bushra Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muafia, Muhammad Iqbal, Shahzad, Waseem, Muhammad Shahid, Ejaz, Imran, Habib and Zeeshan.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023