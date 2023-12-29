Sialkot DC issues 48-hour ultimatum for encroachment removal

SIALKOT - In a stern message to citizens and businessmen, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the removal of encroachments, cautioning that failure to comply will result in demolitions and the confiscation of goods. The directive came during a meeting with representatives of the Central Association of Traders and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as part of the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign aimed at ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

Addressing the gathering, the DC emphasised the importance of marking obstructions and urged the staff of District Council, Municipal Corporation/ Committee Teh Bazari to warn encroachers within their respective limits. He stressed the need for voluntary removal within the specified deadline, highlighting that non-compliance would lead to immediate action.

Furthermore, the DC instructed assistant commissioners and local heads of bodies to enforce anti-encroachment measures without discrimination, in alignment with the directives of the chief minister of Punjab. He emphasised that no individual should face discrimination during the process.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Asad Raza Kazmi, Central Anjuman Traders General Secretary Javed Haider, Senior Vice President Shamim Khan Lodhi, President Anjuman Traders Sethi Plaza Mian Shams, Chamber Representative Rana Nadeem, CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad, COM CS Malik Afzal, COMC Pasrur Asad Shah, and Traffic Inspector Asad Butt. Assistant commissioners from all four tehsils and administrators of municipal committees also participated via video link.

In a separate humanitarian initiative, Chairman District Baitul-Mal Committee Shakeel Ahmed, alongwith Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghaman and committee members, distributed Christmas relief checks of 20 thousand rupees each to 20 deserving Christian families.