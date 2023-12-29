Friday, December 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Woman raped, two others shot injured in robbery bid in Kasur

Ashraf Mehr
December 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KASUR -  In a horrifying incident in Kasur, a gang of bandits invaded a citizen’s home, subjecting a 20-year-old woman, Taslim Bibi, to a brutal rape. The criminals, met with resistance, resorted to violence by shooting and injuring two women, identified as Asala Deba (20) and Kiran Bibi (30), before fleeing the scene amidst gunfire.

Swift response from local authorities saw a busy operation unfold, with the police promptly collecting evidence at the crime scene. The injured victims were urgently transported to District Hospital Kasur for medical treatment. 

The accused, hailing from Athilpur, are now the target of a determined police effort, with assurances of imminent arrests. As investigations progress, the community awaits answers and justice for the victims of this appalling crime.

Tags:

Ashraf Mehr

Ashraf Mehr

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023