Woman raped, two others shot injured in robbery bid in Kasur

KASUR - In a horrifying incident in Kasur, a gang of bandits invaded a citizen’s home, subjecting a 20-year-old woman, Taslim Bibi, to a brutal rape. The criminals, met with resistance, resorted to violence by shooting and injuring two women, identified as Asala Deba (20) and Kiran Bibi (30), before fleeing the scene amidst gunfire.

Swift response from local authorities saw a busy operation unfold, with the police promptly collecting evidence at the crime scene. The injured victims were urgently transported to District Hospital Kasur for medical treatment.

The accused, hailing from Athilpur, are now the target of a determined police effort, with assurances of imminent arrests. As investigations progress, the community awaits answers and justice for the victims of this appalling crime.