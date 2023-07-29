PML-N puts off Kasur rally due to inclement weather

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made it clear on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had postponed its rally in Kasur due to the inclement weather.

Marriyum said, "The PML-N will now stage a public gathering in Khudian on August 5 (Saturday). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate a new project in order to provide the best travelling facilities to the citizens."

The information minister maintained: "The premier will also address a public gathering at Khudian."

Separately, PML-N senior leader Amir Muqam today asserted that the incumbent government had saved the country from default.

Addressing a public gathering, Muqam praised his party and the ruling coalition, saying, " The PML-N and its allies have further strengthened the country."

Muqam asserted: "The PML-N has always treated the problems faced by the masses as its own." He vowed that the PML-N will stand by the masses in all difficult situations".