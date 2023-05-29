Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record as PSG win Ligue 1 title

STRASBOURG-Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi scored his 496th goal in Europe’s top five leagues, which took him past Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 495. Messi’s goal helped PSG secure their French record 11th league title after a 1-1 draw away at Strasbourg. The Argentine gave PSG the lead but it was cancelled out by a Kevin Gameiro equaliser, but the result gave PSG an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Lens with one match of the season remaining. This is PSG´s ninth title in the last 11 seasons.

“This afternoon I watched the last day of the season in the Bundesliga and you can see that it is very difficult to win the league, any league,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told broadcaster Canal Plus. “The reigning champions in all European leagues have often had problems this season, so we appreciate what this means. “It is a title and we must not believe it is normal to win, even if we are Paris Saint-Germain.”

Earlier this month, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks for missing a training session to travel to Saudi Arabia. The star footballer was not allowed to train or participate in matches with the first team and was not paid during his suspension. PSG manager Christophe Galtier told his players that they would be given two days off, Monday and Tuesday, if they win against Lorient on Sunday, April 30, but they were called in for training on Monday, May 1, in case of a loss.

“Messi, 35, asked if he would be allowed to travel to the Arab gulf to honour his sponsorship deal as a Saudi ambassador, and Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos gave him the green light to go in the result of a win or draw, but not a defeat,” ESPN stated.

“However, following PSG’s humbling 3-1 defeat to Lorient, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia without asking again for permission, sources told ESPN, meaning he could not attend training on Monday.

“Sources told ESPN the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident.” Messi, who has scored 32 goals for PSG, is expected to leave the French club this summer.