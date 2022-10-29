Share:

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to start railway operations on Sibi-Harnai section in three months.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, he also directed Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company to prepare a plan to increase revenue of the department.

The Railways Minister said capacity building of the railway police should be carried out in a better way.

The meeting also decided to restore the Jafar Express to the Mach railway station next month.