President Alvi asks govt to allow SKMCH's fundraising event

A day after the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to conduct a fundraiser was withdrawn, President Dr Arif Alvi has demanded the revocation of the said order, saying it would affect the construction charity hospital.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, on Thursday, withdrew the NOC issued to the organisation for holding a fundraiser at a local hotel in Islamabad on Friday, without citing any reason for the withdrawal.

The development was confirmed by a senior official of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital who mentioned that the Additional District Magistrate of ICT withdrew an NOC issued to their trust.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dr Alvi shared his concern at the Islamabad administration's decision, saying that suspending permission to raise funds could lead to delays in the construction of the hospital in the country's largest port city, leaving several cancer patients vulenerable.

Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is a world recognized, state of the art facility that has been providing cutting edge top of the line treatments for poor cancer patients since its inception. Having been personally involved in preventing & treating oral cancer all my life and Mrs… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 29, 2023

He likened the decision to “cutting off one’s nose to spite the face.”

President Alvi highlighted the significant deficiency in curative health care in Pakistan and stressed the need to encourage private philanthropy, particularly commending the outstanding efforts of SKMH.

The president underscored the global recognition of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital as a state-of-the-art facility providing cutting-edge treatments for poor cancer patients. He noted the hospital’s consistent dedication to delivering top-of-the-line care since its inception.

Alvi, drawing from personal experiences, mentioned his lifelong involvement in preventing and treating oral cancer, while Samina Alvi has been actively spreading awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer to save lives.

He concluded by emphasising the substantial cancer burden in Pakistan and the critical role that institutions like Shaukat Khanum Hospital play in addressing this healthcare challenge.

"Pakistan is seriously lacking in curative health care. All private philanthropy especially this outstanding one of SKMH must be encouraged," he added, further stressing for the reversal of the cancellation.