LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday took notice of a coal mine accident in Kallar Kahar and di­rected to expedite the relief activities. The CM directed Commissioner Rawalpindi division and RPO Rawalpindi to reach the accident site imme­diately, and sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident. He directed to submit the incident inquiry report within 72 hours and those responsible for committing negligence should be ascertained. Moh­sin Naqvi further directed that all resources should be utilised to get the miners out of coal mines stranded inside and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of two miners in a mine accident.