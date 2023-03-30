Share:

Pakistan Navy on Thursday exhibited an excellent display of firing surface to air missiles.

Navy Spokesperson Muhammad Imran said Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the firing of missiles by air defence units.

The Spokesperson said the missiles fired by Pak Navy successfully hit their targets. He said firing of these missiles was a proof of Pak Navy’s combat readiness and operational capabilities.

He further said that Pakistan Navy was fully capable of thwarting any aggression against the country. The spokesperson said that Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed his complete confidence in combat readiness of Pak Navy.