Nawaz Sharif gears up political activities ahead of elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has become politically active ahead of general elections 2024.

Sources within the PML-N told that Nawaz Sharif will attend different political meetings at the party’s secretariat today.

In a meeting with the PML-N candidates from KP in the next elections, matters related to the political activities of the PML-N in the province will come under discussion.

Furthermore, the PML-N Youth Wing meeting is also scheduled today. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N chief organizer, will also attend the meeting.

In a major relief for the PML-N, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the former PM’s appeal against his conviction in the case.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with eight million Pounds fine to the ex-PM in the Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million.

The court also disqualified the PML-N supremo from holding public office for 10 years.