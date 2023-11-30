Thursday, November 30, 2023
PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

Web Desk
11:04 AM | November 30, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is in Dubai to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties on climate change.

The Prime Minister will head Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties.

The Prime Minister will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday and Saturday.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP 28.

