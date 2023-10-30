Need to develop Rules of Business for GB Disability Act 2019 highlighted

GILGIT - Ensuring the journey from legislation to implementation, Sightsavers, provincial chapter of “Commu­nity Based Inclusive Develop­ment Network” (CBIDN) and a local partner organisation “Am­jad Nadeem Foundation Gilgit” co-hosted a consultation work­shop with representatives of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) and their networks on the development of Rules of Business for Gilg­it-Baltistan Disability Act 2019.

The consultation was attend­ed by representatives of Social Welfare Department govern­ment of Gilgit-Baltistan, Special Education Department Gilgit, local advocates and other civ­il society organisations. This initiative would help translat­ing Disability Act into practical guidelines and also indicating respective government depart­ments and offices responsible to deliver for enactment of the Dis­ability ACT 2019. Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved the Disability Act in 2019 but it has not been enacted due to ab­sence of any rules of business, therefore it is critical to include the voices of people with disa­bilities and OPDs in the devel­opment of rules for business for the Disability ACT.

Fida Hussain, Secretary Gen­eral Social Welfare Department appreciated Sightsavers and CBIDN including Amjad Na­deem Foundation, Gilgit-Balti­stan Disability Forum, Darul Hu­nar Foundation, Diamer Welfare Association, Karakoram Disabil­ity Forum, Association for Dif­ferently able Persons Ghizer, Nagar Disability Forum, Good­will movement, and Association of Disable-persons for Hunza for their advocacy to push this endeavour and for their inputs and support in development of rules of business. He assured to support this initiative further to get the rules of business ap­proved from parliament.

Jamila Yar, Project Officer, Sightsavers said this initiative will help ensuring the fulfilment of rights of persons with disa­bilities and creating an equita­ble access and opportunities for all services. This will further contribute towards implemen­tation of UNCRPD and SDGs in Gilgit-Baltistan. She requested all stakeholders for their active participation and open feed­back to further refine the rules of business.

Amjad Nadeem, CEO, Amjad Nadeem Foundation appreci­ated Sightsavers’ technical and financial support for CBIDN, and other local OPDs for de­veloping rules of business on Gilgit-Disability Act 2019. He further shared his gratitude for the Department of Social Wel­fare in Gilgit for being forth­coming in this process.

Ms Tasneem, Chairperson, Darul Hunar Foundation said that including voices of wom­en with disabilities are critical­ly important to ensuring rules of business are gender sensitive and are addressing their needs.

Advocate Saleem Khan and advocate Shabbir Khan talked about the history of disability legislation in Pakistan and ap­preciated the government of Gilgit-Baltistan on taking lead in approval of Disability Act in 2019 and now initiating the develop­ment of Rules of Business for its successful implementation.

Advocate Rana Asif Habib, and Ghulam Nabi Nizami, Inclusion and Diversity Advisor, HANDS, presented the draft of rules of business to all stakeholders for their input and suggestions to make it an effective document covering all aspects. The com­ments, feedback and suggestions provided by stakeholders will be incorporated in the draft to make it as effective as possible.