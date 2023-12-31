Several injured as rival political activists clash in Karachi

KARACHI-Workers of two political parties exchanged blows and one group attacks the election office of the other with sticks in New Karachi Sector 5J late Friday night. Activists of one political party armed with dozens of sticks indulged in fighting with workers of the other political party. The election office of one political party was vandalised while some workers of the other political party got injured in the incident. After the violence, the police called the workers of both the political parties to the Bilal Colony police station. The police informed the media that the clash was triggered due to wall-chalking by supporters of one party, adding both parties later agreed to bury the hatchet and defuse the situation.