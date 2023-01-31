Share:

Amid the uproar surrounding the proceedings of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry’s case, a district and sessions court ruled it would take into account the point of views of all groups in the case.

The post-arrest bail plea in the sedition case registerd against the detained PTI’s leader was heard by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyer Saad Hassan demanded more time from the court for preparation on the bail plea. Mr Hassan plead before the court to extend the hearing to February 2.

Responding to ECP’s lawyer request, Babar Awan - representing Fawad Chaudhry – said there was no need to give extra time as Mr Hassan had given already explained his arguments, while also saying the court to decide the case today (Tuesday).

However, the court refused Mr Azam suggestion and said the court will listen to the views of all groups in the case.