Imran will be tried in military courts: Rana Sana

LAHORE - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan will be tried in a military court for the events of May 9 when violence erupted following his arrest and military installations came under attack. At least eight people were killed, as many as 290 were injured, and over 1,900 enraged protest­ers were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country on May 9 when an accountability court in Islamabad handed over the custody of Imran to NAB in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. The protesters had also stormed the residence of the Corps Commander in La­hore, also called Jinnah House and tore down a gate of Gener­al Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The riots had elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of tak­ing action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crack­down against those involved. Talking with a news chan­nel, Sanaullah accused Imran of personally carrying out the planning of the attacks on mil­itary installations before his arrest on the day, adding that there was evidence to prove the claim as well. When asked if Imran would be tried in the military court, Sanaullah said: “Absolutely, why shouldn’t he? The programme that he made to target the military installa­tions and then had it execut­ed, in my understanding ab­solutely is a case of a military court.” The interior minister accused the PTI chief of per­sonally orchestrating the May 9 riots. “They (PTI support­ers) chanted a slogan that ‘Imran Khan is our red line’, and the planning and prepa­ration were done on Imran Khan’s initiative and instiga­tion. “He carried it all out. He is the architect of all this dis­cord,” adding that there was evidence present to back the accusation as well. “The evi­dence is documented, it is in tweets and his messages,” he added. When asked how Im­ran was able to communicate with his party leaders even from jail, the interior minister replied: “All this planning was decided before he went to jail that ‘who will do what and where. And when he is arrest­ed, what would be the strate­gy and duties’. All of this was decided.” The interior minis­ter also ruled out talks with the PTI. Sanaullah’s remarks come a day after Defence Min­ister Khawaja Asif said that there was no decision yet on Imran’s trial under the Army Act, adding, however, that he could not “rule out” such a possibility.