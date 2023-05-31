Imran will be tried in military courts: Rana Sana

LAHORE - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be tried in a military court for the events of May 9 when violence erupted following his arrest and military installations came under attack. At least eight people were killed, as many as 290 were injured, and over 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country on May 9 when an accountability court in Islamabad handed over the custody of Imran to NAB in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. The protesters had also stormed the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, also called Jinnah House and tore down a gate of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The riots had elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved. Talking with a news channel, Sanaullah accused Imran of personally carrying out the planning of the attacks on military installations before his arrest on the day, adding that there was evidence to prove the claim as well. When asked if Imran would be tried in the military court, Sanaullah said: “Absolutely, why shouldn’t he? The programme that he made to target the military installations and then had it executed, in my understanding absolutely is a case of a military court.” The interior minister accused the PTI chief of personally orchestrating the May 9 riots. “They (PTI supporters) chanted a slogan that ‘Imran Khan is our red line’, and the planning and preparation were done on Imran Khan’s initiative and instigation. “He carried it all out. He is the architect of all this discord,” adding that there was evidence present to back the accusation as well. “The evidence is documented, it is in tweets and his messages,” he added. When asked how Imran was able to communicate with his party leaders even from jail, the interior minister replied: “All this planning was decided before he went to jail that ‘who will do what and where. And when he is arrested, what would be the strategy and duties’. All of this was decided.” The interior minister also ruled out talks with the PTI. Sanaullah’s remarks come a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that there was no decision yet on Imran’s trial under the Army Act, adding, however, that he could not “rule out” such a possibility.