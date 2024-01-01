Monday, January 01, 2024
New Zealand win third T20I to square series with Bangladesh

January 01, 2024
MOUNT MAUNGANUI - New Zealand captain Mitch­ell Santner took four wick­ets as they beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in a rain-affected third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday to draw the series 1-1. 

After dismissing the tourists for 110 in Mount Maunganui, New Zea­land’s top-order collapsed to 49-5 before Jimmy Nee­sham and Sant­ner recovered to reach 95-5 off 14.4 overs. When heavy rain halted play, the Black Caps were comfort­ably ahead of the Duckworth- Lewis-Stern (DLS) target, thanks largely to an unbeaten 28 from all-rounder Nee­sham. 

The result denied Ban­gladesh a first series victory on New Zea­land soil in any format, having lost the preceding ODI series 2-1. After ask­ing Bangladesh to bat first on a lively Bay Oval pitch, Santner claimed 4-16 off his four overs, stifling an innings that was already struggling at 41-3 when he was introduced. 

Seamers Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Ben Sears all took two wickets. Milne (2-23) removed Bangla­desh captain and top-scorer Najmul Hossain Shanto for 17 when he skied a full-pitched deliv­ery to point. Shanto rued the fact that he and four other Bangladesh batsmen reached double figures, but all failed to convert into a substantial score. 

Four of New Zealand’s top order were dismissed for one run and when Finn Allen followed after scoring 38, Neesham held the in­nings together as the storm clouds gathered, with solid support from Santner who was unbeaten on 18. Seam bowler Shoriful Islam took 2-17 off 3.4 overs. 

Bangladesh won the first game in Napier on Wednes­day by five wickets, before Friday’s second match was abandoned after 11 overs because of rain in Mount Maunganui.

