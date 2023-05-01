Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif said on Monday the ‘facilitators’ are trying to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan back in power.

During a presser in Lahore, the federal minister reprimanded the ongoing negotiations between the coalition government and the PTI. He further labelled the opposition party as ‘terrorists’ and rejected the idea of holding talks with the political rival.

“Talks should never be held with terrorists and those who want to destroy national institutions”, he said.

The PML-N leader further criticized the PTI chairman saying that Imran Khan is repeatedly confessing to crime, but he is being safeguarded and therefore, his real face has not been exposed till date. The truth is not being revealed as everyone's interests are connected, he said.

Mr Latif underscored that bringing out the truth is the responsibility of those sitting in the institutions, but there are people who have conspired with the PTI chairman. He questioned that why the audio leaks are not being taken notice of?

“Negotiations are being held with an anarchist group under the pressure of someone,” said Mr Latif.