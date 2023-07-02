Fahad Shahbaz wins UK's Diana Award 2023 for humanitarian efforts

A Pakistani youth leader, Fahad Shahbaz has made the nation proud as he received a prestigious Diana Award from the United Kingdom for his exceptional humanitarian efforts and his unwavering commitment to inspiring and mobilising younger generations to create lasting change in their communities and beyond.

The Diana Award, established in 1999 by a dedicated board in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, is widely regarded as the highest accolade a young person can receive for their social work and humanitarian endeavours. Fahad Shahbaz’s recognition with this esteemed award serves as a testament to his remarkable leadership and his relentless pursuit of positive transformation.

At the heart of Fahad's remarkable journey is the Youth General Assembly (YGA), an organisation he founded with a vision to empower and uplift the youth of Pakistan.

Through YGA, Fahad has been an "influential advocate" for youth empowerment, actively engaging with the government to recommend policies that address the needs and aspirations of young people across the nation.

Under Fahad’s guidance, YGA has successfully trained hundreds of students and young individuals, equipping them with the necessary skills to become future ambassadors, democrats, and leaders.

The organisation’s dedication to creating change has been instrumental in the establishment of a National Youth Commission, a crucial step towards ensuring youth representation and participation in decision-making processes.

The Pakistani young leader has also been a staunch advocate for transgender rights, playing a significant role in the passing of the Transgender Rights Act in Pakistan.

Additionally, his initiatives, such as the Fahad Shahbaz Foundation, have focused on pressing issues like police reforms and environmental conservation, inspiring others to take action and contribute to a better society.

In an expression of gratitude and pride, Mr. Shahbaz took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the momentous achievement, stating, "I am honoured to receive the Diana Award, the highest accolade for social action a young person can achieve.

It is a privilege to be recognised for my commitment to creating positive change in Pakistan through the Youth General Assembly."