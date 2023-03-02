Share:

KARACHI - The latest controversy surrounding social media sensation Hareem Shah emerged after some videos of the TikToker, which she alleged were leaked by “close friends” Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, started circulating on social media.

The videos of Shah had gone viral on social media on Tuesday, however, the TikTok star on Wednesday came forward with a clarification, saying that the clips had been “stolen and leaked” by Khattak and Naz. Speaking to a private TV channel from Morocco, Shah admitted that the “videos are real and private”.

“I filmed these videos myself some years ago. One of them was shot in a house in Karachi and the other in Islamabad,” she said. Shah said that since Khattak and Naz had been living with her then, “they stole my mobile and saved the videos”.

They are also restricted to accommodation and concert venues. LAHORE: Women take interest in jewelry at a lifestyle exhibition.—APP LIFESTYLE 15 Thursday, March 2, 2023|Islamabad of leaking the videos, just before they went viral. Shah said she had contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad over the threats but the authorities told her that “no action could be taken” at that time. “Sandal and Ayesha leaked the videos to create difficulties in my married life,” she said. “They have gone too far in jealousy and envy.

They stole my private videos from my mobile and leaked them,” she said, adding that she will take legal action against the two. Meanwhile, Hareem’s husband Bilal Shah said: “Hareem told me that she had filed a complaint to the FIA a year before these videos went viral but the FIA told her to wait till the content is made public.” Expressing anger at the FIA, Bilal said that he is standing with Hareem and will soon take legal action.