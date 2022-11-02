LAHORE - Excise department has
decided to collect property tax from owners of
five marla houses.
According to the
sources, besides Rs 18
billion property tax
target, the directors
of Punjab were also
given a target of Rs 3
billion from Lahore
and Rs 8 billion from
the entire province.
Dues of more than
Rs 8 billion will be collected from the house
owners.
Excise authorities
stated that the implementation of the plan
for tax collection has
been started, the
target of collecting
property tax of Rs 3
billion from Lahore
has been given to authorities.