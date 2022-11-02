LAHORE    -   Excise department has 

decided to collect property tax from owners of 

five marla houses. 

According to the 

sources, besides Rs 18 

billion property tax 

target, the directors 

of Punjab were also 

given a target of Rs 3 

billion from Lahore 

and Rs 8 billion from 

the entire province.

Dues of more than 

Rs 8 billion will be collected from the house 

owners.

Excise authorities 

stated that the implementation of the plan 

for tax collection has 

been started, the 

target of collecting 

property tax of Rs 3 

billion from Lahore 

has been given to authorities.