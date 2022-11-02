Share:

LAHORE - Excise department has

decided to collect property tax from owners of

five marla houses.

According to the

sources, besides Rs 18

billion property tax

target, the directors

of Punjab were also

given a target of Rs 3

billion from Lahore

and Rs 8 billion from

the entire province.

Dues of more than

Rs 8 billion will be collected from the house

owners.

Excise authorities

stated that the implementation of the plan

for tax collection has

been started, the

target of collecting

property tax of Rs 3

billion from Lahore

has been given to authorities.