Sindh govt committed to providing relief to common man: Sharjeel

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government despite challenging situation is making all out efforts for providing relief to common man.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he highlighted the efforts made by the Sindh government in facilitating medical facilities to citizens, including sending medical units to every household and locality. He further acknowledged the ongoing inflation surge, which continues to impact the nation.

Expressing concern over the recent increase in petrol prices, Sharjeel Memon asserted that the Sindh government was consulting options to ease the burden on the public.

Referring to the recent flood situations, he applauded the relief work carried out by the provincial government during the calamity. He emphasised the government’s determination to provide relief to the people under all circumstances, exemplified by the construction of 2.1 million houses across Sindh, including provisions for women’s property rights.

The minister emphasized the need to empower women, stating that their efforts are not often appreciated and often criticized. He said that critics only aim to gain political mileage.

Regarding the energy crisis, he announced that coal is being extracted from Thar to resolve the power crisis. The Sindh government, under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is extracting coal from Thar for cheap electricity production.

Sharjeel urged all political parties to acknowledge any positive work undertaken for the betterment of the country. He further stressed the importance of national unity to address the country’s challenges. He appreciated Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts to unite the entire nation and emphasized the significance of portraying a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, presiding over the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA),approved the decisions taken in the previous board meeting. The significant decision taken in the meeting was the consideration of providing subsidies for the People’s Bus Service, following the approval given by the provincial cabinet.

In a remarkable step towards empowering women, the board decided to initiate training programs for women drivers, specifically for women-only pink buses. With this decision, women drivers will operate pink buses exclusively for female passengers, enhancing the sense of safety and convenience during women’s travel. The board discussed the feasibility studies for the second phase of the People’s Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses, as well as the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service. During the meeting, the progress in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project was also brought under consideration.

The Sindh government aims to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT to ensure that the public can soon benefit from this modern transportation system.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, P&D representative Sikandar Shaikh, and CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Paliju.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that empowering women in all fields is the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The inclusion of female bus drivers will not only promote gender equality but also strengthen the sense of safety and security during women’s commutes.

He said that the implementation of the second phase of the People’s Bus Service is expected to significantly reduce travel problems for the people, bringing relief and convenience to the public.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service will not only create a positive environmental impact but also generate new employment opportunities.

He said the Sindh government’s determination to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT project reflects their dedication to improving public transportation and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens.