Thursday, August 03, 2023
Sindh govt to hire female drivers for pink buses

Web Desk
12:29 PM | August 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced to launch a training programme for female bus drivers, specifically for its flagship women-only pink buses.

The minister announced the decision while presiding over the 10th board meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) in Karachi. The board considered providing subsidies for the People’s Bus Service following the approval by the cabinet.

It also decided to initiate training programmes for women drivers, specifically for women-only pink buses, so that the female passengers in those buses could feel safer.

The board also discussed the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service, which includes the addition of 500 buses as well as introduction of an environment-friendly electric taxi service.

The SMTA board meeting also reviewed the progress in the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, planning and development department representative Sikandar Shaikh and Trans Karachi Chief Executive Officer Tufail Paliju.

Web Desk

