The alleged accused who sprayed bullets at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march and took Naveed’s family members including his brother in custody.

It may be recalled that former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were wounded while one killed after gunshots fired at the long march container.

Following the assassination attempt, family members of Naveed left the house but police detained his brother and other family members. Naveed worked as a plumber and has two minor son.

Regarding the accused, areas residents said that Naveed was of a quiet nature, adding that he has defamed the name of Suhadra all over the world.

The firing incident happened during the long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others were wounded in the attack.

A bullet hit his shin, the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. "Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed received bullet wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment," Chaudhry said.

Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Earlier, the alleged attacker in his initial confessional statement said that his only target was the former prime minister.

In his initial statement, the alleged attacker said that he suddenly decided to assassinate Imran Khan because he was misleading people.

The attacker also said that no one is behind his act, adding that he he has done this alone.