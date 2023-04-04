Share:

Criticizing superior judiciary, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the undersized pronounced the verdict of the death sentence.

Addressing the 44th anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal said that Bhutto's martyrdom day is being celebrated and no one knows those who hanged the great leader. The leader of the people lives in our hearts all the time, he held. He said that Bhutto Shaheed thrived the poor farmers instead of the big landlords and gave rights to the farmers, and labourers.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said that Shaheed Bhutto laid the foundation for making the country a nuclear power. He gave the country the Constitution. He said that former President Zardari sent the reference of Bhutto Shaheed which has been pending for 12 years.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to send the reference again. He said that people abroad ask him if General Zia had attacked the constitution, the right to vote and democracy. Zia had martyred Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto when Pakistan People’s Party resisted.

He further said that dictators were imposed on us in the past and the government of the first woman prime minister lasted only 11 months while that of the dictator stayed 11 years. The Supreme Court upheld General Zia's martial law which he criticized. We have made countless sacrifices for the upliftment of the Constitution, he asserted.

Mr Bilawal said that it would have been better if the 'beloved' had been placed in the Prime Minister's House with a sherwani. He said that he will accept the decision of the larger bench. He said that our graveyards are full. He demanded of the Chief Justice and other judges to save the country.

Chairman Bilawal further said the fight for the throne of Lahore will sink the whole country. We want to send a message to all stakeholders to save democracy. He said that when Iftikhar Chaudhary was made a hero and authoritarian thinking was born and the judiciary was destroyed. Who will save the Supreme Court from the Supreme Court, he questioned.