Dutch ambassador calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Netherlands have agreed on enhancing bilateral relations and ex­ploring new opportunities for partnership in areas of mutual interest. Mrs Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, called on Muham­mad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue, to discuss matters of mutual in­terest and strengthen the existing ties be­tween Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Minister for Finance & Revenue Muham­mad Aurangzeb warmly welcomed the am­bassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He highlighted the importance of the bilateral relationship, rooted in shared values and a history of collaboration. The discussion also touched upon the structural reforms being implemented by the government of Pakistan for promoting economic growth and ensur­ing fiscal sustainability. The minister further highlighted that Pakistan is interested in technology transfer and leveraging the ex­pertise of Netherlands in agriculture, dairy, and farm production that would lead to in­creased production and exports, contribut­ing significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

Ambassador de Vries reciprocated the sentiments, emphasizing the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors. She also appreciated the government’s efforts being taken towards reforms in major economic and financial sectors of the economy. The ambassador also informed about the pilot projects being run by the Netherlands in Pakistan, including fish production, ensuring labor safety and environmental standards in textile industries, and projects on water management in agriculture. She expressed the Netherlands’ commitment to furthering these initiatives and expanding cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.