Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Peshawar script victories in National T20

KARACHI-Rawalpindi, Abbottabad and Peshawar scripted victories in their respective matches played on the third day of Super 8 stage of National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at different venues of Karachi on Sunday.

Rawalpindi beat Sialkot by 3 wickets at UBL Sports Complex. Batting first, Sialkot scored 163-2 as Shoaib Malik scored unbeaten 84 off 56 balls. His inning included 6 fours and 4 sixes. Asher Mahmood hammered unbeaten 72, hitting 4 fours and 4 sixes. Shoaib Malik and Asher Mehmood added 153 runs in an unbeaten partnership for the third wicket.

In reply, Rawalpindi chased the target in 18.4 overs with three wickets to spare. Yasir Khan played a match winning unbeaten knock 87 runs off 52 balls, smashing 7 sixes and 4 fours. He was named player of the match for his outstanding performance.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Abbottabad beat FATA by 57 runs. Batting first, Abbottabad scored 188-5 with Fakhar Zaman cracking 69 off 48, including 5 fours and 3 sixes while Sajjad Ali scored 44 as both added 123 runs for the first wicket partnership. Asif Ali took 2-25 and Khushdil Shah 2-39. In reply, FATA team was bowled out for 131 runs in 17.2 overs with Samiullah Jr scoring 53. Shahab Khan picked up 5-20 and was adjudged player of the match. Khalid Usman dismissed 3-29.

Separately, Peshawar beat Lahore Blues by five runs at the National Bank Stadium. Batting first, Peshawar team was bowled out for 133 runs in 20 overs with Mohammad Haris scoring 55 that included 5 fours and 5 sixes. Usman Qadir got 5-14 and Hunain Shah 2-29.

Lahore Blues team managed to score 128 runs for 8 wickets on the very last ball. Kashif Bhatti top-scored with 25 runs and Imran Butt 24. Iftikhar Ahmed and Imran Khan took two wickets each. Mohammad Haris was named the player of the match.