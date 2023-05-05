FM Bilawal says Pakistan exposes Indian propaganda to sideline Muslims at SCO's moot

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Karachi after attending the Shangai Cooperation Organization’s session in India.

He addressed a press conference and said Pakistan put forward its stance regarding the Kashmir issue before the SCO’s members besides saying there was no change in the country’s position in terms of the Kashmir dispute.

He said various meaningful points was raised in the SCO’s moot and also revealed the propaganda of India to sideline Muslims.

Responding to the question regarding the criticism of the Indian external minister, he said the Indian minister was representing the sentiment of the BJP which promote policies against Muslims and added the Indian ruling party even wanted to declare me ‘terrorist’.

The FM stressed that the SCO’s member nations have accepted the sacrifices of Pakistan due to terrorism while adding the BJP was trying to label every Muslim as terrorist.

Talking about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said all member nations, except India, acknowledged the potential of the CPEC adding the central Asian states wanted to become part of CPEC.

Mentioning the need to improve bilateral relations, he said unless India changed its position regarding Kashmir (adopting article 370-A), no meaningful discussion could be held.