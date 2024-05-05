Sunday, May 05, 2024
3 drug peddlers held

May 05, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Dera police arrested the three drug peddlers and recovered 2455 grams of hashish, 769 grams of ice during the operation in the limits of Cantt Police Station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SHO Police Station Cantt Gul Sher Khan along with police team conducted a successful operation against the drug peddlers. During the operation police arrested the drug dealers Hafeezur Rahman son of Ghulam Shabir resident of New Bannu Chongi and 2455 grams of hashish recovered from his possession.

