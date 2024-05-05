Nation pays tributes to valour, sacrifices of firefighters

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - On the occasion of International Firefighters Day, nations around the globe, including Pakistan, unite to pay tribute to the valor and sacrifices of firefighters who courageously risk their lives to safeguard communities during emergencies. Established in 1999 following a tragic incident in Australia where five firefighters perished battling a sudden wildfire, this day serves as a solemn reminder of the inherent dangers faced by firefighters in the line of duty. Renowned for their unparalleled dedication, firefighters are revered worldwide for their unique and perilous profession. Their role extends beyond mere firefighting; they undertake intricate rescue missions, often in unpredictable and hazardous conditions, requiring specialized skills and equipment. In Punjab, the inception of the Rescue 1122 Service in 2004 marked a significant step towards bolstering emergency response capabilities. However, the journey towards establishing a robust fire service was not without challenges, eventually leading to the establishment of the Fire Rescue Service in 2007.

Despite their selfless service, firefighters in Karachi have faced dire circumstances, with at least 33 lives lost and numerous others disabled while protecting lives and property.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), grappling with financial constraints, has struggled to provide essential resources and facilities to its fire brigade. In recognition of their unwavering commitment, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has pledged to honor firefighters with the Pride of Performance award, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the safety and well-being of the city’s residents. As the world commemorates International Firefighters Day, it also sheds light on the pressing need to address the challenges faced by these unsung heroes.

Meanwhile, the District Emergency Service has showcased successful operations in various firefighting emergencies, underscoring their commitment and professional readiness.

Speaking on the occasion of International Firefighters Day, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi, Engr. Sibghat Ullah, reaffirmed their dedication to serving the nation.

International Firefighters Day, observed annually on May 4, commemorates the sacrifices made by Australian firefighters during the 1999 fire incident. Engr. Sibghat Ullah hailed the bravery and selflessness exhibited by firefighters worldwide, emphasizing their pivotal role in emergency response. He stressed the importance of timely information for successful operations.

Responding to inquiries, the DEO disclosed that Rescue-1122 handled 1330 incidents in 2023, saving 96 lives and property worth Rs. 2103.82 million. Despite facing tragic incidents resulting in 15 casualties, the rescue team averted several major disasters. Modern safety procedures complement special firefighting training in the Punjab Emergency Service.

Spokesman Muhammad Usman paid tribute to 13 firefighters who lost their lives during the 2008 Gakhar Plaza Sadar incident. He lauded the morale and preparedness of rescue personnel, highlighting their unwavering commitment to facing any challenge. Usman emphasized regular drills and exercises to maintain readiness, citing Rescue-1122’s evolution into Pakistan’s largest and most effective emergency management system since its establishment in 2004.